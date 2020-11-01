Raymond J. Courney, 79, a resident of Naperville since 1970, was born on January 8, 1941 to Raymond T. and Catherine (Fluffy) Courney nee Mulcahy, in Chicago, Illinois. He met Karen Briski, his beloved wife of 56 years, at the St. Sabina's Sunday dances. He was a devoted father to Caroline Mangan, Jane (Scott) Grundberg, and Raymond Michael (Mike). Much loved grandfather of Carrie, Kaileen, Michael and Katie Mangan, and Lucy, Emmett and Eli Grundberg. Fond brother of John (Mary Lou) and Margie (Ed) Joy. Raymond graduated in 1965 from the Loyola University School of Law and practiced law in Oak Brook. In his retirement he enjoyed many hobbies, including photography, birding, and Formula One racing. Ray was a ham radio operator with the call sign N9WJI and had oversite of the nightly "net" for many years. An active member of the Naperville Sportsman's Club, he participated in trap shooting weekly. Raymond passed away on October 25th 2020 at the Tabor Hills Health Center. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 11:00 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 1500 Brookdale Road, Naperville. Visitation at the church from 10:00 am until the start of Mass. Private Internment immediately following mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabor Hills Health Center 2 East, 1347 Crystal Ave., Naperville, IL 60563 for their loving care of Raymond. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 South Washington Street, Naperville. Info 630.355.0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
. Masks and social distancing will be required.