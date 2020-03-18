Home

Services
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home
320 W. Lake St.
Addison, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Humes Funeral Home
320 W. Lake St.
Addison, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Humes Funeral Home
320 W. Lake St.
Addison, IL
Raymond J. Dini


1925 - 2020
Raymond J. Dini Obituary
Raymond J. Dini, 94, of Addison, died on March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marie nee Edenhofer. Loving father of Debra (Russell) Speciale, Ray (Heidi), David (Karen), Gary (Ellen), John and the late Joni Dini. Cherished grandfather of Damon, Dena, Dana, Danielle, Alanna, Nick, Ryan, Michelle, Valerie, Marissa, Garett and Brett. Great-grandfather of 16. Dear brother of Adeline (Joe) Eberle, Ronnie (Mike) Woodall and the late Beverly (the late Robert) and the late Bennie. Fond brother-in-law of William (Nancy) Edenhofer, Jean (Pierre) Onnezi, Paul Edenhofer, the late Josie (the late Jim), the late John (Audrey), the late Art (Carol), the late Ray and the late Dolly (the late Mike).

Ray was born on Nov 17, 1925. He was married for 57 years to Mitzi (Edenhofer) and was the father of two daughters and four sons. He was the patriarch of 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. After serving in WWII, he settled in Addison, IL, where he and his wife built their own house, lived and raised their children and hosted family breakfast every Sunday morning for 30 years. Ray worked for 44 years as a carpenter/construction superintendent for Klefstad Engineering Company. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in two battles in the Pacific, Peleliu and Cape Gloucester. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and grandchildren.

Funeral Service Friday, 9:15 AM from Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83, 2 Mi. E. of Rt. 53) to St. Joseph Church for Mass at 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3-9 PM. For info, www.HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 18, 2020
