|
|
Raymond J. Fron, age 90 of Berwyn. U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dolores (nee Meszynski), loving father of Michael (Ann), Kenneth (Lee), Daniel, Gary (Christine), Raymond (Donna) and John (Kathleen), cherished grandfather of Sara (Saif), Raymond, Megan (Joseph), Michael (Shannon), Sam (Kaitlin), Ken Jr. (fiancée Alix), Katie (Tyler), Jennifer (Kevin), Jeff, Olivia (Ryan), Clair, Vanessa, John (fiancée Veronica), Matthew, Danny, Tommy and great grandfather to Joe Jr., Carolyn, Chloe, Zacky, Conner, Dylan and Sammy, preceded in death by 2 brothers and 1 sister, proud uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ray was a former 6th ward alderman for the City of Berwyn for 26 years. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Catholic War Veterans, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, V.F.W., Troop and Post 63 Boy Scout leader, sponsor of St. Mary of Celle Little League and an usher for St. Mary of Celle for over 50 years. Funeral Thursday, April 11th, 9:45am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Mary of Celle Church, Berwyn. Mass 10:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 3:00pm-9:00pm. Memorial donations to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd. #310 Rosemont, IL 60018 would be appreciated. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019