A Resident of Schaumburg for 5 years.Formerly of River Grove for 44 years.Funeral Services of Raymond "Ray" J. Kennedy, 94, will be held Friday, April 19 at 12:00pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood.Born December 25, 1924 in Chicago to the late Patrick and the late Stella (nee Bernoudy), he passed away peacefully April 15, 2019 in Schaumburg. Ray was a proud US Navy Veteran and Carpenter of Union #181. He loved golf, fishing and music.Ray was the adoring husband of 73 years of Vera (nee Joseph); loving father of Susan Mestjian and Nancy Puchner; proud grandfather of Elizabeth Sheehan-Webster, Deirdre Sheehan-Franklin, Abby and Michael Puchner; beloved great-grandfather of Liam, Beatrice, Harrison and Eloise Franklin and Alexander Webster; dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook please visit www.michaelsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 17, 2019