Dr. Raymond J. Kristopaitis, 71, recently of Oak Brook, Illinois and Woodland Hills, California passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Son of the late Capt. Bruno Kristopaitis and the late Dr. Maria (nee Paplauskas) Kristopaitis. Survived by sister Grace Kristopaitis Burbulys; nephew Daniel Burbulys; niece Christina (Bruce) Hartranft; grand-nephew Alan Hartranft; grand-nieces Alicia and Emily Hartranft. Raymond was of Lithuanian descent; he was born in Germany after WWII and grew up in Chicago. He spent many of his adult years as an internal medicine physician at Kaiser Permanante in California; he touched and healed many lives. Raymond enjoyed outdoor activities with his many friends such as mountain climbing, surfing, marathons, triathlons, and especially running on the beach. He will be missed and remembered by many. Memorial visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10 am until time of memorial service at 12 pm at Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, 435 N. York St., Elmhurst, IL 60126. For info and condolences, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019