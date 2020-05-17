Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond J. Krystyn Jr., age 53, passed away May 13, 2020. Devoted son of the late Raymond Sr. and the late Sophie (nee Stawasz). Loving brother of Richard, Thomas and Karen. Dearest nephew of David Dowejko (the late Bernice (nee Stawasz)). Dear cousin to many. Visitation Monday 9-11 A.M. at Muzyka Funeral Home, 2157 W. Chicago Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.



Funeral Monday 11:00 A.M. at Muzyka Chapel. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.





