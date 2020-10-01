1/
Raymond J. Kwilos Sr.
Raymond J. Kwilos Sr. Age 91, Army Veteran Korean War passed away suddenly on Saturday. Beloved Husband of Dolores. Loving Father of April Williams and Raymond J. (Lorrie) Kwilos Jr. Proud Grandfather of Michael and Nicole. Fond Brother of Bobby and the late Eddie and late Virginia. Visitation Friday from 4 PM to 8 PM at Foran Funeral Home, 7300 W. Archer Ave (55th street just west of Harlem). Celebration of Life Service at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. Due to the restrictions for gatherings only 50 people will be allowed at one time, please practice social distancing and wearing masks. Please visit Ray's personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com to offer your condolences.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
