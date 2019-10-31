Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
4365 FL776
Venice, FL
Raymond J. Lutze


1925 - 2019
Jan 02,1925-Oct 22,2019. Born in Naugatuck, CT he was a WWII veteran serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Santee. Working as an electrical engineer he retired from Northrup in 1989. In retirement he enjoyed boating and actively participated in bowling and shuffleboard leagues.

Surviving are: his wife, of 70 years, Elizabeth (Helbig) Lutze, five children: Nancy Paciencia of Kittery, Maine, R. Jay Lutze of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Martha Fox of Antioch, California, Barbara Lockhart of Schaumburg, Illinois, and Susan Hasse of Gallitin, Tenessee. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made, in his memory, to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
