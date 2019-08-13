Home

Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Church of Dr. Martin Luther
5344 S. Francisco
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Church of Dr. Martin Luther
5344 S. Francisco
Chicago, IL
Raymond J. "Chief" Migas age 85; beloved husband of Naomi nee Stancik; married 53 years; devoted father of Raymond P. (Linda) and Sarah (Gifford) Collins; loving PaPa of R.J., David and Paul Migas, Julian and Naomi Collins; preceded in death by his parents John and Mamie Migas; Veteran of the US Coast Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Evangelical Church of Dr. Martin Luther. Visitation Tuesday August 13, 2019, 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Wednesday August 14th Lying in State 10 am to time of Funeral Service 11 am at Evangelical Church of Dr. Martin Luther 5344 S. Francisco, Chicago; Interment Evergreen Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 13, 2019
