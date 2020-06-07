Raymond Niwa, a native Chicagoan, attended St Hedwig's Grammar school and was a graduate of Lane Technical High School. He held two degrees, a BM and MM from DePaul University interrupted by a 3-year military service. His violin teacher and mentor was Morris Gomberg. As a violinist he joined the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1951.
Prior to joining the CSO, he played with The Chicago Opera Orchestra, The Grant Park Symphony, and the Pittsburg Symphony. On two separate occasions he was the featured soloist with the CSO performing Prokofiev's 2nd and Szymanowski's 1st Violin Concertos respectively. He was a member of the Faculty at Roosevelt University from 1946-1997 and at DePaul from 1946-1948. During his tenure at Roosevelt he led the Faculty String Quartet for 6 years.
Ray, his beloved wife Eloise a pianist, often second keyboard with the CSO (pre-deceased by seven years), and CSO colleague Margaret Evans made up The Niwa Trio. They were featured on The CSO's Chamber Music Series for more than 20 years and they performed regularly in the Orchestra's ensemble outreach program that brought live classical music to Chicago-area school children. Ray and his wife enjoyed entertaining members of visiting foreign orchestras in their home, (combining the professional and social aspects of their lives), as well as noting that language was no barrier. Music provided the common ground, obviating ethnic, religious, and political differences. Ray and Eloise were also longtime members of Chicago's Polish Arts Club. Their other interests included live theater, tennis, golf, bridge, and travel. (Ray was Chicago City Parks Tennis Champion in 1937!)
As a dedicated unionist, Ray was a founding member of the Players Committee. A colleague wrote: "Ray will also be remembered for his significant contributions to the welfare of his musician colleagues, not only in Chicago but nation-wide. He was of that last generation of CSO musicians to endure poor wages, onerous working conditions, and job insecurity, and all those who came after are the beneficiaries of his sacrifices."
Ray is survived by his daughter Gail, a concert pianist with two degrees from The Juilliard
School, his son David a violinist in the Columbus Symphony with degrees from The Curtis
Institute and The Juilliard School, his daughter-in-law Mariko, a pianist with degrees from The Paris Conservatoire and DMA from CUNY, his son-in-law Glenn Powell IT in NYC, and his beloved grandson Matthew. As a family, the Niwas claim a singular distinction in that, all four have been featured soloists with the CSO for a total of 16 performances.
No memorial services are scheduled at this time due to the COVID pandemic. The family will make plans at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that any donations be made to "The Raymond and Eloise Niwa Fund" at the CSO. Please do so by mail to: The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60604; through the website; cso.org/MakeAGift; or by phone: (312) 294-3100. Please be very specific about identifying the Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOMES.
Prior to joining the CSO, he played with The Chicago Opera Orchestra, The Grant Park Symphony, and the Pittsburg Symphony. On two separate occasions he was the featured soloist with the CSO performing Prokofiev's 2nd and Szymanowski's 1st Violin Concertos respectively. He was a member of the Faculty at Roosevelt University from 1946-1997 and at DePaul from 1946-1948. During his tenure at Roosevelt he led the Faculty String Quartet for 6 years.
Ray, his beloved wife Eloise a pianist, often second keyboard with the CSO (pre-deceased by seven years), and CSO colleague Margaret Evans made up The Niwa Trio. They were featured on The CSO's Chamber Music Series for more than 20 years and they performed regularly in the Orchestra's ensemble outreach program that brought live classical music to Chicago-area school children. Ray and his wife enjoyed entertaining members of visiting foreign orchestras in their home, (combining the professional and social aspects of their lives), as well as noting that language was no barrier. Music provided the common ground, obviating ethnic, religious, and political differences. Ray and Eloise were also longtime members of Chicago's Polish Arts Club. Their other interests included live theater, tennis, golf, bridge, and travel. (Ray was Chicago City Parks Tennis Champion in 1937!)
As a dedicated unionist, Ray was a founding member of the Players Committee. A colleague wrote: "Ray will also be remembered for his significant contributions to the welfare of his musician colleagues, not only in Chicago but nation-wide. He was of that last generation of CSO musicians to endure poor wages, onerous working conditions, and job insecurity, and all those who came after are the beneficiaries of his sacrifices."
Ray is survived by his daughter Gail, a concert pianist with two degrees from The Juilliard
School, his son David a violinist in the Columbus Symphony with degrees from The Curtis
Institute and The Juilliard School, his daughter-in-law Mariko, a pianist with degrees from The Paris Conservatoire and DMA from CUNY, his son-in-law Glenn Powell IT in NYC, and his beloved grandson Matthew. As a family, the Niwas claim a singular distinction in that, all four have been featured soloists with the CSO for a total of 16 performances.
No memorial services are scheduled at this time due to the COVID pandemic. The family will make plans at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that any donations be made to "The Raymond and Eloise Niwa Fund" at the CSO. Please do so by mail to: The Chicago Symphony Orchestra, 220 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60604; through the website; cso.org/MakeAGift; or by phone: (312) 294-3100. Please be very specific about identifying the Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOMES.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.