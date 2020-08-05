1/1
Raymond J. Powell
Powell, Raymond J. age 77. U.S. Army 1963-1965, passed away at his home in Crestwood on August 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia, nee Schneider. Loving father of Dr. Pamela (William) Stec, Renee (Joseph) Priori, and Raymond. Proud grandpa to Benjamin and Helen Rose Stec, and Kylie and Evan Priori. Son of the late Raymond and Lucille, nee Urbanski, Powell. Brother in law of Sylvia (the late Michael) Troc. Funeral Mass Thursday, August 6th, 11:00 A.M. at Incarnation Catholic Church, 5757 W. 127th Street, Crestwood. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Incarnation Catholic Church
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
