Raymond J. Rezabek, age 92, of Shorewood, IL; beloved partner of Patricia Martin; loving father of David (Cathy) & Daniel (Barbara); proud grandfather of Jeff (Carrie), Janna (Casey), Kyle (Megan), & Kevin (Colleen); great-grandfather of Ryan, Carter, Colton, & Ashlyn. Ray was a sailor on the USS Sennett submarine during WWII. He was also an avid boater, water skier, hunter, and a man of many words from his years of being a salesman at Zenith Radio Distributing Corporation. Internment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery at a future date. Donations can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Honor Flight Chicago.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.