Raymond J. Rezabek
Raymond J. Rezabek, age 92, of Shorewood, IL; beloved partner of Patricia Martin; loving father of David (Cathy) & Daniel (Barbara); proud grandfather of Jeff (Carrie), Janna (Casey), Kyle (Megan), & Kevin (Colleen); great-grandfather of Ryan, Carter, Colton, & Ashlyn. Ray was a sailor on the USS Sennett submarine during WWII. He was also an avid boater, water skier, hunter, and a man of many words from his years of being a salesman at Zenith Radio Distributing Corporation. Internment will be at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery at a future date. Donations can be made to the Joliet Area Community Hospice or Honor Flight Chicago.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
