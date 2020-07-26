Raymond J. Skawski, age 91, beloved husband of Regina for 64 years; Loving father of Joan (Jamie) Dodson; Kathryn (James) McNamara; Patricia (Mike) Agnew; James (Davina) Skawski; John (Sandi) Skawski; Mary (Gary) Cunningham; and Laura (David) Dickens. Grandfather of 19 and Great Grandfather to Eli. Dear brother of Barbara Becker, and the late Josephine Wegener and late Frank Shawke, Ray was a US Navy veteran and honorably served during the Korean War. Ray was fiercely loyal, supportive, an advocate of education and HARD WORK. His Twain-like pithy sayings will live on, as will his modeling of a faithful and supportive husband and parent. His ultimate faith and trust was in Jesus Christ. He was decades ahead of the conservation movement, always reminding his children to keep all entry doors closed tight when the A/C or heat was on. He believed the 10 Commandments were not mere suggestions. In honor of Ray's memory, teach a young person the value of the 10 Commandments, education, hard work, showing up early and placing one's faith in Jesus Christ. Memorial services will be held in the future. If so inclined, donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org
or The Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org
would be appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com