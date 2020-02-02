|
|
Raymond "Ray" J. Stapleton Jr. beloved husband of Elizabeth "Liz" (nee McMahon); devoted father of Luke and Mary Elizabeth (Israel) Sierra; dear brother of Donald "Don" (Mary) Stapleton, Patrick (the late Eileen) Gallagher and the late Michael Stapleton; loving PaPa of Aiden, Noah and Izzy Owen; dear uncle of many. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 8:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) to St. Isidore Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Private. Visitation Monday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For info 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes. com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020