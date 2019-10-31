Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Raymond Swider
Lying in State
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Queen of Angels Church
2230 Sunnyside Ave
Chicago, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Queen of Angels Church
2230 Sunnyside Ave
Chicago, IL
Raymond J. Swider


1925 - 2019
Raymond J. Swider Obituary
Raymond J. Swider of Westchester, age 93. Beloved husband of the late Marguerite, nee Beiger; loving father of Raymond, Jr. (Mary), Gregory (Saskia), Susan (John Rogers), Christopher (Cathy) and Paul (Daniela) Swider; proud grandfather of 11; great-grandfather of two; dear brother of the late Walter, Adeline and Adam (Alice) Swider. Lying-in-State at Queen of Angels Church, 2230 Sunnyside Ave., Chicago on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until time of Funeral Mass 2:00 p.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons Association appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
