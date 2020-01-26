Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Blake-Lamb Funeral Home
4727 W. 103rd St.
Oak Lawn, IL
Raymond J. Thompson Obituary
Raymond J. Thompson, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved father of Bernadette (David) Mitchell, Michael Thompson, Jacquelyn (Dave) O'Malley and Luke (Kelsey) Thompson; cherished grandfather of Garret, Brandon, Conor, Hailey, and Landon; dear brother of the late Susan Thompson and Warren (June) Thompson; fond uncle to many. He was met by his beloved German Shepherds as he crossed the rainbow bridge to heaven. A born leader, Raymond was a Lifetime member of Muskies INC. and also an inductee into their Hall of Fame. He was Chairman and co-founder of the Illini Muskies Alliance, as well as a member of their Hall of Fame. A well-known author, chartographer, and highly respected speaker.

Visitation Monday, January 27th at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, January 28th 10:00 a.m. chapel service at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Illini Muskies Alliance, 3944 S. Clarence Ave., Stickney, IL 60402 would be greatly appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
