Raymond J. Thompson, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Beloved father of Bernadette (David) Mitchell, Michael Thompson, Jacquelyn (Dave) O'Malley and Luke (Kelsey) Thompson; cherished grandfather of Garret, Brandon, Conor, Hailey, and Landon; dear brother of the late Susan Thompson and Warren (June) Thompson; fond uncle to many. He was met by his beloved German Shepherds as he crossed the rainbow bridge to heaven. A born leader, Raymond was a Lifetime member of Muskies INC. and also an inductee into their Hall of Fame. He was Chairman and co-founder of the Illini Muskies Alliance, as well as a member of their Hall of Fame. A well-known author, chartographer, and highly respected speaker.
Visitation Monday, January 27th at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, January 28th 10:00 a.m. chapel service at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens South cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Illini Muskies Alliance, 3944 S. Clarence Ave., Stickney, IL 60402 would be greatly appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020