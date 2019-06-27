|
Raymond Vertovec, age 97, passed away peacefully, Navy Pilot during WWII, retired Civil Engineer with over 40 years of service for Commonwealth Edison; longtime parishoner at Immaculate Conception, Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Anne, nee Reynolds; loving father of Terri, Tom (Karen) and Tim; cherished grandfather of Gracie Vertovec, Katie (Tim) Smith, Meg (Brian Hart) Vertovec and Michael Vertovec; dear brother of the late Frances (the late Larry) O'Connor, Frank (the late Doe), Carl, (the late Pat) and Ed (Betty) Vertovec and Jean ( the late Roman) Schmidt; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral 9:30 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Saint Mary Catholic Cemetery, Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WE are IC Capital Campaign, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst, IL 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019