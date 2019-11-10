Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:15 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Wielgos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Wielgos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Wielgos Obituary
Raymond J. Wielgos, age 83, of LaGrange Park. Loving husband of Joan Wielgos, nee Hirsch, loving father of Jeffrey (Christine) Wielgos and the late William Wielgos, devoted grandfather of Natalie and Brenden Wielgos; brother of Diane (the late Thomas) Cox and the late Lorraine (the late Thaddeus) Kawalek, Stanley (Loretta) Wielgos, Chester Wielgos and Thaddeus (Marilyn) Wielgos; uncle and great uncle to many. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:45 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 10:15 A.M. to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 11 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -