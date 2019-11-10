|
Raymond J. Wielgos, age 83, of LaGrange Park. Loving husband of Joan Wielgos, nee Hirsch, loving father of Jeffrey (Christine) Wielgos and the late William Wielgos, devoted grandfather of Natalie and Brenden Wielgos; brother of Diane (the late Thomas) Cox and the late Lorraine (the late Thaddeus) Kawalek, Stanley (Loretta) Wielgos, Chester Wielgos and Thaddeus (Marilyn) Wielgos; uncle and great uncle to many. Visitation Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:45 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Funeral Monday 10:15 A.M. to St. Francis Xavier Church, LaGrange. Mass 11 A.M. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019