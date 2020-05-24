Dad,
You brought me to Minnesota
When i was 12 years old to show me the beauty of Ely teach me about the hummingbirds loons and all the wildlife here,I fell in love with it.
Thank you so much for that.
You will be missed deeply for all the phone calls and weather updates and all else in our conversations.
Raymond J. Wielontek of Evanston, IL, 85, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Ray was born in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Cecilia (nee Schultz) Wielontek. Ray is survived by his caring partner Allison Diehl and loving daughters Gail (John) Lantvit and Diane Wielontek. Dear grandfather of Paul (Iris) Lantvit, Mattie (Lucas) Ackerman and Catherine (Daniel) Marazan. Great-grandfather of Taylor Olson, Gwendolyn Olson, Evan Olson and August Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his late brothers Elmer (Dorothy) and Eugene (Dolores). Fond uncle of many. As a young entrepreneur, Ray founded E-Z Kleen Maintenance of Evanston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Evanston Animal Shelter, evanstonanimalshelter.net or to the charity of your choice.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.