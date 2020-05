Raymond J. Wielontek of Evanston, IL, 85, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Ray was born in Chicago, IL to the late Frank and Cecilia (nee Schultz) Wielontek. Ray is survived by his caring partner Allison Diehl and loving daughters Gail (John) Lantvit and Diane Wielontek. Dear grandfather of Paul (Iris) Lantvit, Mattie (Lucas) Ackerman and Catherine (Daniel) Marazan. Great-grandfather of Taylor Olson, Gwendolyn Olson, Evan Olson and August Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his late brothers Elmer (Dorothy) and Eugene (Dolores). Fond uncle of many. As a young entrepreneur, Ray founded E-Z Kleen Maintenance of Evanston. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a future date. Donations can be made in his memory to the Evanston Animal Shelter, evanstonanimalshelter.net or to the charity of your choice