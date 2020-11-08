Raymond J. Henning, 96, of Oak Brook, IL; formerly of Hinsdale, died November 1, 2020 peacefully at home with his son, Raymond Scott by his side. Beloved husband of Millie (Balaja) Henning. Loving father of Kathy (Jeff) Limp of Naperville, Raymond Scott Henning (fiancee Samai) of Oak Brook, and Dean Henning of Burr Ridge. Wonderful and caring grandfather of Steve (Clare) and Mark Limp, Kyle Sill and Alex Henning. Ray was the cherished brother of Mae Macketta of Coal City, Il. Ray served honorably in WWII. He went on to spend forty years in advertising and marketing. Ray launched four companies before he retired at age 88 from Xcell International Corporation, in which his son Dean is president. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Issac Jogues Church, 306 W. 4th Street Hinsdale, Il. Entombment at Bronswood Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's memory to St. Jude's Hospital (www.stjude.org
). Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com