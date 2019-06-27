|
Raymond Junior Griffin "Butchie", 71, of Waukegan, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 of heart failure. The memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in Chicago, Il. Reverend Marva Watts at Gospel Way Covenant Church will be officiating.
Raymond "Butchie" was born in Waukegan, Illinois on November 19, 1947. He graduated from Waukegan East and continued become an Alumni of Iowa State. Raymond worked as a Marketing Executive for Turner Broadcasting for 15 years and enjoyed playing tennis, landscaping and news talk radio.
Butchie is survived by his companion, Meg Halsey, grand children, Tyson & Ashton Reese, London & Leila Neal, Brothers and Sisters Ronald, James, Darlynn and Lisa Coleman his children, Brian Davis, Chevonne Coleman Neal, Christian, Courtney and Ashley Coleman 9 nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
Raymond is preceded in death by Dolly Mae Glover Coleman, Ray Griffin and John Coleman.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 27 to June 30, 2019