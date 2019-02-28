|
Raymond L. Benson, 94, beloved husband of 71 years to June, loving father of Viveca Miller, Deborah (Larry) Lawrence, Roger (Kathy) Benson, Roy (Susan) Benson, Eric (Stephanie) Benson, Jon (Michelle) Benson, Kirk (Tara) Benson, and the late Linda Susan Benson, dear grandfather of 26, and proud great-grandfather of 16. Son of the late Ragnar and Elsa Benson. Former owner of Ragnar Benson Inc. and longtime resident of Itasca. Visitation Friday, March 1, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hultgren Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St., Wheaton. Funeral Saturday, March 2, at 10:00 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Private interment at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, lssi.org. Info and guest book at hultgrenfh.com or 630-668-0027.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2019