Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Brand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond L. Brand

Add a Memory
Raymond L. "Ray" Brand, 90. Beloved husband for 35 years of Sheila Brand nee Noparstak. Loving father of Kenneth (Rosalie) and the late David Brand and step-father of Gary (Rachel) and Arthur (Emmyln). Proud grandfather of Naomi, Devin, Brittany, Rory, Jordan, Gabrielle, Alexander, Benjamin, Sierra, Ryder and Halle. Proud great-grandfather of Juliett. In order to keep everyone safe, all services and shiva will be private. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
Download Now