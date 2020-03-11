|
|
Raymond L. Prusak, 64, proud father of Iris [Kelly] Kanapaux, Sydney and Jake Prusak, loving grandfather to the young Quinn Kanapaux, passed away on March 7th. A criminal defense attorney with a soft spot for the underdog, Ray dedicated his life to representing people across Illinois, working his hardest to get them a second chance. After practicing law for 30 years, Ray's new career was devoted to those battling addiction and mental health issues amidst the opiod crisis, most recently as a senior coordinator at Norwegian Hospital. As always, working for people during the lowest times of their life. Ray was as Chicago as they come. Born and raised a southsider to immigrant parents, he was educated at Loyola, and later raised his own family in La Grange and Northbrook. During his rich life he was the fullest expression of charisma and charm. His personality would light up any space he entered. Always the life of the party, he entranced people, inviting them into his world through his storytelling, bright intellect, and dry wit. Throughout the various pursuits he traversed in his life, he always made a lasting and meaningful impression on those he encountered. People loved Ray. He will be missed dearly by all that knew him. A memorial visitation will be taking place on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois, 60016. For information please call (847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020