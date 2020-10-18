1/1
Raymond Lawrence Jacobs
Raymond Lawrence "Ray" Jacobs, age 94, of Hinsdale, IL; WWII Veteran; beloved husband of Jane for over 50 years; loving father of the late Gwenn (Harvey) Jacobs Fisher of Castle Rock, CO; Jill (Larry) Jacobs Reynolds of Branson West, MO; and Jay Ray Jacobs of St. Charles, IL; cherished grandfather of Reagan Rae (David) Glover of Scotts Valley, CA; Scott (Elizabeth) Tindall of Colorado Springs, CO; Jeremy (Lindsey) Jacobs of Ballwin, MO; and Charles "Charlie" Jacobs of Boston, MA; dearest great-grandfather of Dylan Ray Tindall, Addison "Addie" Rae Jacobs, Sadie Grace Jacobs, Grady Ray Jacobs, and Emerson "Emmy" Glover. Visitation and Funeral, Saturday, October 24th 10:00 AM until time of prayers at 1:00 PM at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL to Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Ave. Clarendon Hills, IL. Mass 1:30 PM. A future Inurnment will be at the Notre Dame Parish Columbarium. For information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Notre Dame Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Sullivan Funeral Home
