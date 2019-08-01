Home

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Cemetery
Des Plaines, IL
Raymond "Remo" Loffredi, 82 of Tampa, Fl. formerly of the Chicago area, beloved husband of the late Rosemarie; devoted father of Dr. Mariann (Dr. Andrew Sherman) Loffredi and Raymond (Karen) Loffredi; cherished grandfather of Spencer, Cameron, Joseph, Max and Wesley; dear brother of Robert and the late Eleanor, Elda and Victor. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 11:00 a.m. at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Family and friends are asked to gather at the East Chapel of the Main Mausoleum.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019
