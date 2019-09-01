Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
Raymond Glomski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Glomski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond M. Glomski


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond M. Glomski Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, age 72 passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 29, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1946 in Chicago. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Raymond M. Sr. and Jaclyn M. Glomski, and the mother of his children, Janice D. Avigliano (nee Glomski, Wojciuch). He will be truly missed by his wife Barbara (nee Rosenstein) and loving family of 2 children, Christopher (Christine) Glomski and Jaclyn (Jeffrey) Kapcheck, stepson Michael (Lisa) Rosenstein, 6 grandchildren Alexander, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Jonathan, Rebecca and Jack, and 5 siblings Terry Glomski, Kathi (Danny) Deitz, Patti (Tom) Werner, Michael (Sue) Glomski and John (Shelly) Glomski. Ray is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star for heroic actions in battle. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force 20th Tactical Air Support Squadron where he served as a Forward Air Controller. His years of service made him a true patriot for life. Funeral service and interment will be private. Contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) at www.vva.org/donate/.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now