Raymond M. Glomski Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, age 72 passed away peacefully with family at his side on August 29, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1946 in Chicago. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Raymond M. Sr. and Jaclyn M. Glomski, and the mother of his children, Janice D. Avigliano (nee Glomski, Wojciuch). He will be truly missed by his wife Barbara (nee Rosenstein) and loving family of 2 children, Christopher (Christine) Glomski and Jaclyn (Jeffrey) Kapcheck, stepson Michael (Lisa) Rosenstein, 6 grandchildren Alexander, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Jonathan, Rebecca and Jack, and 5 siblings Terry Glomski, Kathi (Danny) Deitz, Patti (Tom) Werner, Michael (Sue) Glomski and John (Shelly) Glomski. Ray is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned a Bronze Star for heroic actions in battle. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force 20th Tactical Air Support Squadron where he served as a Forward Air Controller. His years of service made him a true patriot for life. Funeral service and interment will be private. Contributions in Raymond's name may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) at www.vva.org/donate/.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019