Raymond M. Lipinski, 90. U.S. Army Veteran. Died peacefully on August 13th after a brief illness.
Ray was the loving and caring husband of the late Dorothy (nee Sumara) who has been gone for 17 years. Loving son of the late Theodore and the late Mary. Brother of the late Robert "Bob" (Betty). Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Many loving cousins.
A special thank you to Reverend Anthony Markus for his years of friendship and spiritual blessings. A very wonderful friend Paul May who was always there for Ray. Many thanks. Also, a thank you to Kathy Farrell who was always there to help at home and the hospital and to David Schoenhofen who Ray could always count on.
Funeral Saturday 9:15am from the BRADY-GILL FUNERAL HOME 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park to St. George Church for Mass at 10:00am. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 2-8pm. Arrangements by Wolniak Funeral Directors. For Info: (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019