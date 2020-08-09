April 11, 1929 – August 13, 2019



It has been a year that we miss you with tears. We talk of you always, it's like we can't believe you are no longer with us. The only comfort we have is that we spend the day and night holding your hand and talking to you. When Our Lord took over at 5:16 A.M., your only wish was to get back to Spain and see the Cathedral complete, but it was not to be. Everyone knows how much you enjoyed all your cruises and trips every month. So happy you were in our lives. We will never forget the kind and gentle man who always saw good in everyone.



Till we meet again,



God loves you.



Dore - Paul May - Fr. Tony Markus





