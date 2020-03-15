|
Raymond M. McCormick, 85, March 10, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved husband of Dolores E. Dockus McCormick; devoted father of Patricia Mazurkiewicz and Raymond M. (Patricia) McCormick, Jr.; loving grandfather of Brian (Nora) McCormick, Christopher (Ashley Lackovich, fiancée) Mazurkiewicz, Sarah (Dan) Fitzgibbon and Michael Mazurkiewicz; dear great grandfather of Liam, Maeve, and Molly McCormick; cherished son of the late Hugh and Mary Ruane McCormick; dear friend of many. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of De La Salle Institute, attended Lewis University and was a civil engineer for the City of Chicago for 47 years. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, ST. PATRICK'S DAY, March 17, 2020, 9 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit RAYMOND McCORMICK BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000.
