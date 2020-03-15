Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:00 AM
McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL
4635 S. Wallace St.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel Church
600 W. 45th St.
Chicago, IL
View Map

Raymond M. McCormick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond M. McCormick, 85, March 10, 2020, lifelong resident of the South Side of Chicago-Canaryville neighborhood; dearly beloved husband of Dolores E. Dockus McCormick; devoted father of Patricia Mazurkiewicz and Raymond M. (Patricia) McCormick, Jr.; loving grandfather of Brian (Nora) McCormick, Christopher (Ashley Lackovich, fiancée) Mazurkiewicz, Sarah (Dan) Fitzgibbon and Michael Mazurkiewicz; dear great grandfather of Liam, Maeve, and Molly McCormick; cherished son of the late Hugh and Mary Ruane McCormick; dear friend of many. Ray proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a graduate of De La Salle Institute, attended Lewis University and was a civil engineer for the City of Chicago for 47 years. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, ST. PATRICK'S DAY, March 17, 2020, 9 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Please visit RAYMOND McCORMICK BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703 or (773) 581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -