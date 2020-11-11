1/
Raymond Michinard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Gale Michinard, 93, WWII Army Veteran, of Chicago's north side, at rest November 8, 2020. Loving father of Joan Pernecke and the late Elliott Michinard, cherished Grandpa to Beza Pernecke; longtime beloved companion of Alice Wahlquist, and loving grandfather to 7, great-grandfather to 4 and great-great grandfather to 2; dear brother of the late Kathleen and Gwendolyn Michinard. Beloved son of Molly and Francis. Ray was a retired self-made man and salesman, friend to many, and lifelong sports enthusiast. He was THE example of how to live life well, and will be forever loved by all who knew him.

Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chicagoland Cremation Options
9329 Byron St
Schiller Park, IL 60176
(773) 631-0018
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved