Raymond Gale Michinard, 93, WWII Army Veteran, of Chicago's north side, at rest November 8, 2020. Loving father of Joan Pernecke and the late Elliott Michinard, cherished Grandpa to Beza Pernecke; longtime beloved companion of Alice Wahlquist, and loving grandfather to 7, great-grandfather to 4 and great-great grandfather to 2; dear brother of the late Kathleen and Gwendolyn Michinard. Beloved son of Molly and Francis. Ray was a retired self-made man and salesman, friend to many, and lifelong sports enthusiast. He was THE example of how to live life well, and will be forever loved by all who knew him.



Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.





