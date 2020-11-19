Raymond Myren Harris, born July 2, 1924 to parents Michael and Jeanette Harris. Beloved husband of the late Betty J. Harris. Loving father of Michael (Nadine) and the late John S. Harris. Devoted grandfather of Nicholas M. (Rebecca) Harris and Philip D. Harris. Dear brother of the late Walter Harris. Fond uncle of David and Susie Nelson.
Raymond was a graduate of Steinmetz High School in Chicago, IL. He earned his Civil & Aeronautical Engineering degrees from Tri State University in Angola, IN. He played in dance band while attending college. Raymond served in the US Army during World War II. He worked as a Civil Engineer for 42 years with the IL Department of Highways, and for 20 years with Teng Engineering Firm in Chicago, IL. He was also an IL registered Land Surveyor for 30 years.
Private visitation will be held at Friedrichs Funeral Home in Mount Prospect with interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
For information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com