Raymond N. Gustafson, age 97, beloved husband of Marilyn, nee Dunham; loving father of Nickolas (Kim) and Rand (Lynn); caring stepfather of Jim (Pat) Baumann, Debbie (William) Bartholomew, Bill (Joely) Baumann and Tom (Gina) Baumann; cherished grandfather of Claire and Ava Gustafson, dear step-grandfather of Diana, Jackie, Emily, Stephanie, Brian, Valerie, Janelle and Andrew, Garrett, Alex and Brock, Annie, Eliza, Bob and Melanie and 16 great-grandchildren; dear brother of the late Millie (Dale) Mohr. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 pm at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Lying in state Friday from 10:00 am till time of Service 11:00 am at Hinsdale United Methodist Church, 945 S. Garfield Ave., Hinsdale, Int. Private. In lieu of flowers donations to Hinsdale United Methodist Church or American Parkinson's Association Appreciated. For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019