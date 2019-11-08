Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:45 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Athanasius Church
1615 Lincoln Street
Evanston, IL
View Map
Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Vellos). Loving father of Ray and PJ O'Connell. Dear brother of Meghan, Patty and the late Mark O'Connell. Fond brother in law of Bea (the late Don) Lamb, Mary (Bob) Klonowski, and John (Carla) Vellos. Caring nephew of Mary O'Connell Sullivan.

Special "brother" of Christine, Kit, Mia, Bill, Tom, and Tim O'Connell. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Proud 25-year Head Soccer Coach at Loyola University Chicago.

Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:45 a.m. at Smith-Corcoran Glenview Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, IL to St. Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln Street, Evanston, IL, Mass 10:30 a.m. Interment private

In lieu of flowers, donations to Loyola University Men's Soccer Program, 6526 N. Winthrop, Chicago, IL 60626 or Play Like A Champion, P. O. Box 72, Notre Dame, IN 46556 would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 8, 2019
