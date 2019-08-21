|
Rev. Raymond E. O'Connor, CMF died on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at The Sheridan Nursing Home in Park Ridge, IL. Father O'Connor was born on September 8, 1937 in Chicago, IL. He was the son of the late Raymond and Ann (nee McCarthy) O'Connor. He is survived by his only sister, Loretta and her husband John Page, and nephews John Jr. and Raymond. Father made his religious profession as a Claretian Missionary on July 16, 1956 and was ordained a priest on June 13, 1964.
Father O'Connor grew up in St. Ferdinand parish, on the city's northwest side, and aspired to the priesthood largely through the "encouragement and inspiration" provided him during his youth by Father Tom Curley, an Assistant Pastor at the parish. He joined the Claretians in 1951 at the age of 14 attending the St. Jude Seminary in Momence, IL and completed his formation studies at Claretknoll in Peru, IL and Claretville in Calabasas, CA.
As a priest he had brief assignments at Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Francis of Assisi churches in Chicago from 1964-66 and then served as Assistant Vocation Director at the Claretian House of Studies in Washington, D.C. from 1966-70. For the next two years he served as Campus Chaplain to students at Nassau Community College and Hosftra University in New York. From 1972-78 he became Associate Pastor at St. Mary's Parish in Fairfax, VA.
During the next 27 years, Fr. O'Connor fulfilled much of his ministry as a Claretian priest in Missouri, where he carried out the duties of Pastor and Associate Pastor at three different churches: Sacred Heart in Poplar Bluff (1978-87); Sacred Heart Church in Springfield (1989-1996); and St. Peter's the Apostle in Joplin (1998-2005). In between this time, he also served as Associate Pastor at Corpus Christi Parish in Stone Mountain, GA from 1997-98.
He returned to Chicago in 2005 and became the Director of The National Shrine of St. Jude (located within the Claretian parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on the southside) for the next 3 years. In 2008, he retired and became a resident of the Claretian community in Oak Park, IL however continued as Co-Director of the Shrine for another 10 years. In 2019 he was moved to The Sheridan at Park Ridge Nursing home, his final place of residence.
Funeral Service to be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Ferdinand Church 5900 W. Barry Ave. Chicago, IL 60634; Viewing from 11a-12p, followed by Funeral Mass at 12p. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Hillside, IL. Memorials can be made to The Claretian Missionaries at 205 W. Monroe St., Chicago, IL 60606; your charity to help the poor. Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL in charge of arrangement. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019