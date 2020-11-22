1/1
Raymond O. Lawson Jr.
Raymond O. Lawson, Jr., 96, at rest November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Janet B. "Brizzie" Lawson; loving father of Mark A. Lawson, J. Mary Lawson (Mike Meadows) and Libby Lawson; proud grandfather of Olivia Lawson and Libby Meadows. Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran. He then worked 36 years at Illinois Bell. Later in life they became involved with horses, eventually owning 5 American Saddlebred horses and showing them in Illinois and Wisconsin. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 27 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. A Memorial Service will be held sometime next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care (www.rainbowhospice.org).



Published in Chicago Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
