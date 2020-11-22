Raymond O. Lawson, Jr., 96, at rest November 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Janet B. "Brizzie" Lawson; loving father of Mark A. Lawson, J. Mary Lawson (Mike Meadows) and Libby Lawson; proud grandfather of Olivia Lawson and Libby Meadows. Ray was a WWII Navy Veteran. He then worked 36 years at Illinois Bell. Later in life they became involved with horses, eventually owning 5 American Saddlebred horses and showing them in Illinois and Wisconsin. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 27 at 11 am at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. A Memorial Service will be held sometime next year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care (www.rainbowhospice.org
).