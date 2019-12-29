|
Raymond P. Basak, 90, of Clearwater Beach, FL; loving brother of Dorothy (Gerald) Pospisil; dear uncle to Eileen (David) Gallagher, Judy Reminiec, Linda Baroska, Gerald Pospisil, Jr., John Pospisil, Edward Jr., Paul (Becky), Bruce, Daniel, Joseph (Sue) Basak, and Michael Basak; and fond great-uncle to many great nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9 am until the 11 am Prayer Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Interment will be 2:30 pm at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Discovery Charter School, 800 Canonie Drive, Porter, IN 46304 or Morton Plant Mease Foundation, 1200 Druid Road South, Belleair, FL 33756. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019