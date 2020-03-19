|
Raymond P. Marcinkus, 77, U.S. Army Veteran, at rest March 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late Kazys and Brone Marcinkus. Loving brother of Rita Marcinkus. Dear friend of Tim Stoffregen and family. Raymond was a graduate of St. Rita High School and a proud member of the Sierra Club and the Nomad Ski Club. He was an avid skier, hiker, and cyclist. Services will be held privately. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery, Chicago. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home. (708) 460-7500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2020