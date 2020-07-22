Raymond Peter Berzins, died on Thursday July 16, 2020 at age 86, of Chicago IL. Born in Riga, Latvia on September 21, 1933 to parents Alfred and Milda Berzins. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Coughlin) for 53 wonderful years. Cherished Father of 3 and Grandpa of 20. Devoted father to Ray, Peter (Nicole), and Tim (Eileen). Ray was a proud Korean War veteran of the United States Air Force. Professional Engineer for over 50 years for many companies in the Nuclear Power Industry. Funeral services will be held privately. Grandpa Ray was very proud of all his Grandchildren he is survived by: Raymond "Joey" and Cole (children of Ray), Michaela and Patrick (children of Peter and Nicole), Moira, Tim, Jr. "Timber", Gerard, William, Sean, Gabriel, Kevin, Mary Eileen "M.E", Marie, Molly, Theresa, Megan, Francis, Brendan, Virginia and Rose (children of Tim and Eileen). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Wounded Warrior Project
,https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/In-Honor-of-Raymond-P--Berzins
Funeral services will be held privately. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.