Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Raymond R. Klenske

Raymond R. Klenske Obituary
Raymond R. Klenske age 82. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Nee Kaczmarek. Loving father of Laura (Tony) Besbekos and Cheryl (Roy) Peterson. Dearest Grandfather of Sean (Ashley) Peterson and Jaclyn (Sam) Bielawski. Great Grandfather of Westin Bielawski.Step Grandfather of Becky (Joe) Ryan and Georgi Besbekos. Cherished brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Monday December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Matz Funeral Home 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect, Il. Visitation Monday 10:00 am until time of service 2:00 pm. Interment private. Info 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 27, 2019
