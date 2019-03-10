Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Raymond Rausch
Raymond R. Rausch

Raymond R. Rausch Obituary
Raymond R. Rausch, age 81, of Elmwood Park, passed away March 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene for 58 years; Loving father of John (Eden) and Karen (Roger) Grogan; Dear grandfather of Lee; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired CPA of JJ Rausch & Co Ltd and past president of Maywood Sportsmen's Club. Memorial Visitation Saturday, March 16, from 1:00 p.m. to the time of Memorial Service 2:00 p.m. at The Elms Funeral Home 7600 W. Grand Ave., Elmwood Park. Interment Private. Memorials to the River Grove Bible Church 2550 Rhodes Ave. River Grove or the . For info. 708-453-1234 or www.elmsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
