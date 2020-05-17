I worked for Ray as his assistant for a little over 9 years. He was a very compassionate person, more than he ever let anyone see. He had a smile that was contagious. When he had a vision, he usually made it a reality. He was one of the best parts of my life. I loved him and will miss him dearly. RIP
JIll Quattlander
Raymond S. Cachares, born on January 1, 1954, the first baby of 1954 in the Roseland area on the far south side of Chicago, entered into eternal life with our Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
He was the devoted son of the late David and June (Zilis) Cachares and loving brother to the late David J.
He is survived by his spouse of 22 years, Richard Martineau; sister, Lou Ann; and brother, George (Carol). Raymond was a fun uncle to David, Ruth, Anna, Julia and Benjamin; and great uncle to Cohen and David Alex.
Ray fought a short, unexpected battle with terminal cancer. Heavily involved in the scouting program, first as an Eagle Scout, Ray moved onto the Exploring Program in local and regional positions ultimately serving on the National Explorer Cabinet. He received his professional education at Loyola University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, as well as University of Illinois at Chicago. A "larger than life" guy who was very respected and dedicated to public service in his multiple early roles at the Chicago Crime Commission and the City of Chicago, then moved downstate to serve in the City of Springfield budget office. Always liking a party, Ray's early work in Springfield led to him organizing the first local St. Patrick's Day parade, which is still held annually. He also was responsible for organizing the ever memorable "LincolnFest" which was held many summers in the Capitol Square area in the 1980s. Ray was instrumental in forming the first United Cerebral Palsy service office in Springfield along with philanthropic efforts for United Cerebral Palsy. Serving on the National Board of Directors, he received the President's Award in 1998. Ray was a founding member of the annual "Blue Chip Gala" which still continues to assist fundraising for United Cerebral Palsy. After moving back to Chicago, Ray was appointed Commissioner of the Bureau of Streets and Sanitation, then transitioned to overseeing programming, staffing and operations at Navy Pier. He served 15 years as the Director of Business Services for the Secretary of State in Springfield, having just retired in March of 2020. Ray's work ethic and motivation for improving the quality and efficiency of all whom he directed was never in question. He cared deeply for those whom he managed and inspired, never forgetting to acknowledge a job well done. Ray enjoyed cooking, especially grilling, and abundantly feeding family and friends at his accommodating Springfield home. He enjoyed many worldwide travels while working as well as vacations in London, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ray was an avid football fan at the college level, as well as an ever-loyal Bears fan. His wit, humor, love of life, and appreciation of politics and complexities of government systems, along with his sharp intelligence and logical reasoning, will certainly be missed. Ray left his mark on many, for once you met him, his magnetic and "story telling" anecdotes were not easily forgotten. He is forever in the hearts of so many, leaving us with many cherished memories.
Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later once restrictions are lifted for the current health crisis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.