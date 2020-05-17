Raymond S. Cachares
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond S. Cachares, born on January 1, 1954, the first baby of 1954 in the Roseland area on the far south side of Chicago, entered into eternal life with our Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

He was the devoted son of the late David and June (Zilis) Cachares and loving brother to the late David J.

He is survived by his spouse of 22 years, Richard Martineau; sister, Lou Ann; and brother, George (Carol). Raymond was a fun uncle to David, Ruth, Anna, Julia and Benjamin; and great uncle to Cohen and David Alex.

Ray fought a short, unexpected battle with terminal cancer. Heavily involved in the scouting program, first as an Eagle Scout, Ray moved onto the Exploring Program in local and regional positions ultimately serving on the National Explorer Cabinet. He received his professional education at Loyola University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, as well as University of Illinois at Chicago. A "larger than life" guy who was very respected and dedicated to public service in his multiple early roles at the Chicago Crime Commission and the City of Chicago, then moved downstate to serve in the City of Springfield budget office. Always liking a party, Ray's early work in Springfield led to him organizing the first local St. Patrick's Day parade, which is still held annually. He also was responsible for organizing the ever memorable "LincolnFest" which was held many summers in the Capitol Square area in the 1980s. Ray was instrumental in forming the first United Cerebral Palsy service office in Springfield along with philanthropic efforts for United Cerebral Palsy. Serving on the National Board of Directors, he received the President's Award in 1998. Ray was a founding member of the annual "Blue Chip Gala" which still continues to assist fundraising for United Cerebral Palsy. After moving back to Chicago, Ray was appointed Commissioner of the Bureau of Streets and Sanitation, then transitioned to overseeing programming, staffing and operations at Navy Pier. He served 15 years as the Director of Business Services for the Secretary of State in Springfield, having just retired in March of 2020. Ray's work ethic and motivation for improving the quality and efficiency of all whom he directed was never in question. He cared deeply for those whom he managed and inspired, never forgetting to acknowledge a job well done. Ray enjoyed cooking, especially grilling, and abundantly feeding family and friends at his accommodating Springfield home. He enjoyed many worldwide travels while working as well as vacations in London, Mexico and the Caribbean. Ray was an avid football fan at the college level, as well as an ever-loyal Bears fan. His wit, humor, love of life, and appreciation of politics and complexities of government systems, along with his sharp intelligence and logical reasoning, will certainly be missed. Ray left his mark on many, for once you met him, his magnetic and "story telling" anecdotes were not easily forgotten. He is forever in the hearts of so many, leaving us with many cherished memories.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later once restrictions are lifted for the current health crisis.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 675 East Linton, Springfield, IL 62703 or the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702.

Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
May 16, 2020
I worked for Ray as his assistant for a little over 9 years. He was a very compassionate person, more than he ever let anyone see. He had a smile that was contagious. When he had a vision, he usually made it a reality. He was one of the best parts of my life. I loved him and will miss him dearly. RIP
JIll Quattlander
May 16, 2020
Ray and I worked as volunteers on the Board of UCP for many years and on Lincolnfest. He was an idea man and inspired many other ideas and then working plans which came from his original ideas. He was fun to be around and to work with and when it was time to be serious he handled that with the same grace as his fun times. Many of us are grateful that he came into our lives and that we were able to share ours with him.

Condolences to all of his family, friends and coworkers. We are blessed to have known him and his memory lives on with us.
Jeri Wright
May 16, 2020
I remember meeting Ray for the first time in 2004 when he was positioned as the Chief Deputy Director at the Illinois Secretary of State, Department of Business Services.
Ray's energy filled a room and his ability to capture an audience from the story telling of his world travels and real life adventures were beyond compare.
Ray had a passion for solving challenges within our organization. Ray found a way to minimize bureaucracy hang ups by bringing his brand of laughter and friendship to all who sat on the other side of the table.
During Ray's 15 years serving in the Department of Business Services many employees were promoted from within which allowed the Department to retain employees with valuable historical knowledge. Ray felt that by retaining staff with knowledge of the operations our organization could improve the level of customer service provided. Ray cared about people and he cared about customer's of the State of Illinois.

Thank you for all of the positive things you left behind.

May God watch over your family and provide them with your laughter when they need it most.

Dennis Hankins
Staff Member
Dennis Hankins
May 15, 2020
Heartbroken for a life cut far too short. Love and light to Rays beloved family.
Tammy
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Heartbroken for a life cut far too short. Love and light to Rays beloved family.
Tammy
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Heartbroken for a life cut far too short.
Tammy
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Remembering Ray fondly for his volunteer service with United Cerebral Palsy!
Rest In Peace.
Anita Porco
May 15, 2020
I knew Ray from his work with UCP i enjoyed his humor and his work. we were on the Board together and worked hard to build UCP i would offer my condolences and orayers to family and friends
Kathie Corrigan
May 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Ray Cachares. As a volunteer with UCP in the late 90's Ray was a great mentor and larger than life figure. He was always the toastmaster for events and was witty, charming and articulate. He was a joy to be around and was a great advocate for UCP.

It saddens me to see that we have lost a great man!
Anita Porco
Anita Porco
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved