I remember meeting Ray for the first time in 2004 when he was positioned as the Chief Deputy Director at the Illinois Secretary of State, Department of Business Services.

Ray's energy filled a room and his ability to capture an audience from the story telling of his world travels and real life adventures were beyond compare.

Ray had a passion for solving challenges within our organization. Ray found a way to minimize bureaucracy hang ups by bringing his brand of laughter and friendship to all who sat on the other side of the table.

During Ray's 15 years serving in the Department of Business Services many employees were promoted from within which allowed the Department to retain employees with valuable historical knowledge. Ray felt that by retaining staff with knowledge of the operations our organization could improve the level of customer service provided. Ray cared about people and he cared about customer's of the State of Illinois.



Thank you for all of the positive things you left behind.



May God watch over your family and provide them with your laughter when they need it most.



Dennis Hankins

Staff Member

