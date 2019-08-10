|
Raymond S. Mrazek, 81, of Arlington Heights, died August 8, 2019. He was born January 23, 1938 in Chicago. Raymond was the husband of Patricia (nee Mulley); father of Deborah (Michael Niquette), Steven and Michael (Kristi) Mrazek; grandfather of Jeffrey Niquette and Alex Mrazek; brother of the late Gerald Mrazek. Visitation Sunday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m from chapel to St. James Church, Mass 10 a.m.. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Greater Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, Illinois 60631. Info (847)253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 10, 2019