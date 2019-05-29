Raymond S. Ptak, 71, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, IL. He was born March 29, 1948 in Chicago and has been a Vernon Hills resident since 1982. Ray was a former Iron worker Local 63 in Chicago for 41 years and after retirement, enjoyed being a crossing guard for Lincolnshire – Prairie View District 103. He was a survivor of the 1958 school fire that claimed 92 students and 3 nuns at Our Lady of the Angels school and was a member of St. Mary of Vernon Church in Indian Creek, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. Ray will be remembered for his love of antique and classic cars, was a "Ham" Amateur Radio Operator, took pride in his yard but most of all, for his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving is his wife of 41 years, Deborah Ptak; 4 children, Jennifer Ptak, Michael (Beth) Ptak, David (Alyssa) Ptak and Nicole Ptak; 4 grandchildren, Brayden, Jace, Mason and Mya and by his favorite grand dog, Domino. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Bernice Ptak and a brother, Richard Ptak. Funeral mass will begin at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Mary of Vernon Church, 236 US 45, Indian Creek, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. Interment will be at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary