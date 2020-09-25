Born in Chicago April 10, 1932 and a longtime resident of Bridgeview, IL, passed away in his home Wednesday, September 23 surrounded by his loving family. After serving as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Ray became an educator, teaching first in Chicago and then in Hickory Hills, where he retired as principal of Glen Oaks Elementary School.
Raymond was preceded in death by Lilo, his beloved wife of 41 years, parents Frank and Ann Venezio, and brother Dr. Frank Venezio. He is survived by his son, Leo (Paula) Borowski, grandchildren Joseph (Paulette) Kalva, Tiffany (Gino) Gallela, and Marc Borowski, brother Phillip (Elaine) Venezio, sister Judith (Paul) O'Neal, great-grandchildren Antonio, Gino, and Adrianna, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place Saturday, September 26 at Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL from 10am-2pm with a service starting at 1:30pm. Burial will directly follow the service in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Crohnscolitisfoundation.org
in his memory.
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.