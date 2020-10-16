Schimming, Jr., Raymond, 79, U.S. Army veteran, of Chicago passed away. He was a loving husband to Laura M. Carlson; cherished brother in law to Rose Mary (Harry) Taylor and Larry Carlson; good friend of Pat (Darlene) McHugh; greatest uncle of Patrick III, Sabrina and Jennifer; he will be missed by many nieces and nephews and many friends. He belong to the Chicago South Elks for 28 years; he belonged to the VFW Post 854 and Piscateers Fishing Club for over 20 years. Visitation is Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3pm to 8pm at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL. Funeral in the chapel Monday. Interment Bethania Cemetery, Justice, IL. Info 773-783-7700 or www.andrewmcgann.com
In consideration of the safety of our guests and associates, Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home will adhere to the current gathering restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allow 50 or fewer guests at services. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. Thank you for your cooperation.