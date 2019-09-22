|
|
Raymond Siwek Retired LTC, age 72, U.S. Army National Guard, beloved husband of 47 years to Vicki (nee Mercati); loving dad of Jeff CPD (Lucy); proud pops of Vincent, brother of Gerald (Darlene); cherished uncle of Leonard and Ana Gongola; great uncle of Ava Gongola; retired Chicago Police Dept. Detective. Lying-in-State Tuesday, September 24, from 9 am until time of Mass, 10am at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo Ave., Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to or . Interment 2:30 pm family and friends to meet at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 27034 S. Diagonal Rd., Elwood. For more info www.kolbusmayfh.com or 773-774-3232.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019