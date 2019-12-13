|
|
Raymond Sreniawski, age 90; beloved husband of the late Sylvia; loving father of Raymond (Pam), Alan (Laura) and Janet (Albert) Ziarko; dear grandfather of Caitlyn (John) Coniff and Eric; fond brother of Edwin (Marianne); beloved uncle of many. Visitation Sunday 1-7 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien where a funeral service will be held at 5:00P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Kindred Hospice, 800 Enterprise Dr #111, Oak Brook, IL 60523 appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 13, 2019