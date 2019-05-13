Raymond T. Denten, age 90 of Glenview, IL. Beloved husband of Marilyn Gibbons (nee Tangney) and the late Nancy (nee Gibbons). Devoted son of the late Francis and Margaret (nee DeBuck). Loving father of Raymond Thomas, Jr. (the late Patricia) Denten, Robert (Kate) Denten, Martin (Margaret) Denten, Mary (Brad) Wolski, Eileen (John) Newman, Julie (Patrick) Kelly, Edward (Katharine) Denten, and the late Brian Denten. Stepfather of David (Cathie) Gibbons, Kathleen Gibbons, Sheila (Ben) Applegate, and Maureen (Daniel) Chopp. Proud grandfather of Raymond Thomas, III (Lisa), Sarah (Paul Gaszak), and Jamie Denten, Brian and Kelly Denten, Molly and Liam Denten, Nicholas and Raymond Wolski, Matthew, Laura (Mitchel Miller), and Kevin Newman, Jack, Kate, Maeve, and Alexis Kelly, and Jack, Luke, and Peter Denten. Great-grandfather of Owen Gaszak. Step-grandfather of Alison (Nick) Beaulieu and Michael (Dayna) Gibbons, David (Aida), Ben, Jr. (Jen), Ryan, Colin, and the late Andrew Applegate, and Danielle and John Chopp. Step-great-grandfather of Owen Beaulieu. Beloved brother of William (Alice) Denten, and reunited in death with his siblings, the late Francis, Jr. (Irene), Eleanor (Ed) Hirons, Dorothy (Ed) Garvey, Arthur (Gloria), and Edward (Catherine and the late Rita) Denten. Brother-in-law of William (the late Tomi) Tangney, and the late Maureen (George) Dougherty, Sr. Michaeleen Gibbons, BVM, Sr. Catherine Gibbons, BVM, and Eileen (Larry) Mulvaney. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ray graduated from Loyola Academy, Loyola University Chicago, and Loyola University School of Law. Ray and Nancy lived in Chicago, Park Ridge, and Wilmette for 41 years while raising their family and resided in Glenview and Savannah, Georgia, where Ray retired until Nancy's death. Ray and Marilyn were married for 14 years and resided in Glenview and Savannah, Georgia. Ray served on the boards of St. Mary's University of Minnesota and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chicago, and supported the soup kitchen at St. Thomas of Canterbury as a volunteer. Ray was also a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan. The visitation will be held on May 14, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Highway, Park Ridge. Friends and family will gather at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. on May 15, before proceeding to the funeral Mass, held at 1:00 p.m. at Mary Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Ave., Park Ridge. The interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Leukemia Research Foundation (191 Waukegan Rd, Northfield, IL 60093) or the Andrew Applegate Foundation (1250 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60605). In lieu of flowers or a monetary donation, Ray would like you to take a child to a baseball game, as this inspired his lifelong love of the game. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary