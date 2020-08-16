1/
Raymond T. Lulewicz
On August 06, 2020 Ray lost his battle with cancer. As a graduate of the University of Illinois with a degree in electrical engineering, he found his calling right out of college. The electronics Industry was his home and his passion, where he remained throughout his 40+ year career. He loved his family, often making the conscious choice to pass on business opportunities to remain in Chicago close to them. He was everyone's Uncle Ray, and yes, he was "Legendary". He saw the good in everything and everyone, singling out and celebrating moments that meant the world to someone. Not to be thought of as all work and no play, he was not only the life of the party, he was also the tailgating before and after. His watermelon shots are famous, going to every party, graduation, birthday, wedding and even funerals. It just wasn't the same event without them, or him. Music was a passion and played an integral part in his life helping to cement some lifelong friendships with those he met in college. Ray had wealth beyond measure, his currency was wisdom, wit, kindness and charm. If you were lucky enough to have known Ray, you were given the gift of a lifetime. Rest in peace dear sweet Ray.

Warren Zevon~If I leave you it doesn't mean I love you any less, Keep Me in Your Heart for a While….

No services are planned at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations to the American Cancer Society. Please visit legendaryuncleray.muchloved.com to post a message.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
Certainly consider myself among the lucky ones to have known Ray! A great guy who could make anyone smile. RIP my friend.
Roy Testen
Friend
